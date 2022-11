Not Available

Progressive hip-hop act Arrested Development perform acoustic versions of their favorite tracks -- including tunes from their multiplatinum debut album "3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life of …" -- in this 1993 episode of the MTV show. The set features songs such as "Mr. Wendel," "People Everyday," "Give a Man a Fish" and "Religion," among others. Interstitials include dance numbers and readings by members of the band.