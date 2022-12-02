Arrested Identity

Not Available

A guy in late 20's from India with strong family ties, living in a society with a significant influence in his life. He realizes he is gay but he does not come out in the open for the fear of losing his dignity and impact of it on his loved ones. He gets a chance to work in New York where he is exposed to a new lifestyle and culture, where an individual's rights are valued and respected. He is now left with making a choice of either being true to himself and lose his loved ones or continue to live the lie and keep everyone else in his life happy.