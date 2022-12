Not Available

Over the years they herded their animals up the mountain. But that custom had to be adapted to the economic proposals of the present. His world is extremely simple for the dizzying gaze of the city. They work day by day to generate a plate of food and in no way do they contemplate another place to live other than their mountain. There they were born, there they will die. Only two hours by car unites them with Santiago de Chile. So close so far.