Arrival of Prince Henry (of Prussia) and President Roosevelt at Shooter's Island

Here we show Prince Henry and President Roosevelt walking together up the gangway on Shooters Island, N. Y., on their way to the stand on which Miss Alice Roosevelt christens the German Emperor's yacht Meteor. Following Prince Henry and the President are Mr. Wallace Downey, owner of the ship building firm of Townsend & Downey, the sailors and marines from the Hohenzollern, officers from the United States Army and Navy, and the President's invited guests. A most brilliant and interesting picture.