Arrival of the Earl of Lytton at Calcutta

Lord Lytton takes up the post of Governor of Bengal. Victor Bulwer-Lytton was the ultimate product of British India: born in Simla, the son of the first Earl of Lytton (Viceroy and Governor-General of India). Unsurprisingly, the second Lord Lytton’s rise through the ranks was rapid - progressing from Under-Secretary of State for India to (briefly) Viceroy in just 5 years. Here he’s seen arriving in Calcutta (Kolkata) to take up the post of Governor of Bengal amid much ceremony and accompanied by vast crowds.