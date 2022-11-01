Arropiero, el vagabund de la mort

Not Available

Chronicle of the life of Manuel Delgado Villegas, 'The Arropiero', the greatest mass murderer in the history of Spain. Erratic vagabond living selling his blood, forty-eight confessed crimes, but police could investigate only twenty of them and prove his involvement in seven, some committed in France and Italy. Justice, police and psychiatrists, unable to digest this level of animality, decide intern for life and marginalize with his summary. Reduced to plant, died in 1998, and even today still alive many unknowns about his life.