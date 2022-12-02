Not Available

At venues such as Southern Exposure in San Francisco and Some Serious Business in Venice, California, Wiehl performed Arrowcatcher, creating a sculpture through shooting arrows into a rectangular structure that would visibly suspend their movement in time. He explored variations of form and multi-layer, parallel panes of material – cloth, Plexiglas, and glass with mirror base. Filmed with a high-speed military camera, the slow-motion film Arrowcatcher (1978) was screened prior to his live performance at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The sculpture remained on view as part of Exposures, one of the group exhibitions presented within the major overview The Floating Museum: Global Space Invasion II (1978). The Floating Museum (1975-78), founded and directed by Lynn Hershman Leeson, worked with Wiehl on his site-specific project A Month Becomes An Hour at The Foothills Community Planetarium in Los Altos, California.