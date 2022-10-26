Not Available

Arrowhead is a tale of survival set amongst the distant stars. Kye is a prisoner of war caught between two armies that he doesn't believe in. When offered an opportunity for freedom, Kye sets out on one last rescue mission, only to become stranded on a desert moon when his ship - the Arrowhead - crash lands. Kye has to learn to survive when we discovers a new life form that will challenge his very body and soul.