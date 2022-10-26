Not Available

Arrowhead

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mo Productions

Arrowhead is a tale of survival set amongst the distant stars. Kye is a prisoner of war caught between two armies that he doesn't believe in. When offered an opportunity for freedom, Kye sets out on one last rescue mission, only to become stranded on a desert moon when his ship - the Arrowhead - crash lands. Kye has to learn to survive when we discovers a new life form that will challenge his very body and soul.

Cast

Aleisha RoseTarren Hollis
Shaun MicallefRE3F (voice)
Mark RedpathTobias Hatch
Christopher KirbyNorman Oleander
Jamie FosterCarl Sanders
Jak WyldPrison Commander

