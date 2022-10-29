Arrows Of The Thunder Dragon

Not Available

Set in the 1970s, the story follows brother and sister Kuenphen and Jamyang where in a remote Bhutanese village, they learn traditional archery from their old warrior grandfather. Their mothers sudden sickness gives Kuenphen the opportunity to explore the world outside the village, while sister Jamyang must stay home to weave, cook and get married. Filmed entirely on location in the breathtaking Himalaya mountains, the actors are made up of local highland village people. The 'ordinary' current traditional medieval life in tiny isolated Bhutan is fascinating and anything but ordinary from a modern western point of view.