Sunday 24th October 2004 witnessed the end of the most incredible British football league record. For as long as there is football the achievements of Arsenal Football Club that season--49 consecutive matches undefeated--will be remembered for years to come. The Arsenal 49 - The Complete Unbeaten Record DVD is a timeless celebration of this achievement. It includes all the goals from the 49 unbeaten matches, extended highlights from the games, the fans' stories and exclusive interviews with Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry, Charlie George, Pat Jennings, Bob Wilson and Tony Woodcock.