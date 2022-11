Not Available

Recorded in 1982 at the Village Vanguard in the heart of New York's Greenwich Village, this fabulous video features Art Blakey's swingin' Jazz Messengers with Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Billy Pierce, Donald Brown, Charles Fambrough and, of course, Blakey on drums. A second concert also recorded at the Vanguard features Richie Cole, Bobby Enriquez, Marshall Hawkins and Scott Morris.