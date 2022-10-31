Art Car: The Movie

Not Available

Documentary - With almost 300 entrants and more than 300,000 spectators, the Art Car Parade is the biggest in the world, and attracts talent from across the globe. Against the hectic race to finish on time -- not only for the artists but also for the parade's organizers, the Orange Show For Visionary Art and the City of Houston -- the film closely follows two renowned Houston artists and art car veterans as they scratch and claw in very different ways to achieve the same goal. A FilmBuff Presentation. - Felix Alvarado, Daniel Arellano, Dan Aykroyd