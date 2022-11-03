Art Farmer: Jazz Masters Series

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Jazz & Easy Listening, Classic Jazz - Inventive jazz trumpeter Art Farmer performs and reflects on his life and music career in this volume of the popular Jazz Masters series. Known for his lyrical, be-bop style, Farmer was a staple in the Los Angeles jazz arena during the late 1940s. He toured Europe with vibraphonist Lionel Hampton in 1953, hit New York City's jazz scene for a few years, then moved to Austria where he continued to play and record until his death in 1999.