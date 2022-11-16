Not Available

Art Herstory

    Wonder where Cindy Sherman got the idea for those "History Portraits" in the '80s? In her brilliant video Art Herstory, [Freed] has restaged art history, putting herself in the model's role in numerous paintings... Time dissolves under her humorous assault—one moment in the painting, then out of the canvas and into that period, then back in the studio. —"In her brilliant video Art Herstory, [Freed] has restaged art history, putting herself in the model's role in numerous paintings. ... Time dissolves under her humorous assault—one moment in the painting, then out of the canvas and into that period, then back in the studio. —Jonathan Price, "Video Art: a Medium Discovering Itself," Art News 76 (January 1977)

