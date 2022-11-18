Art in a Time of Conflict

Not Available

The film interweaves the personal narratives of four Kashmiri artists, three of whom - Syed Mujtaba Rizvi, Hina Arif and Zeeshan Jaipuri - are children of the conflict, their impressionable adolescent years years landing right in the middle of the region's most violent period in the 90s. The fourth character, renowned painter and art teacher Masood Hussain, grew up in a time of relative peace before becoming witness to Kashmir's tragic transformation. While their individual traumas are unique, they are connected by their pursuit to process this splintered world through unfiltered artistic expression.