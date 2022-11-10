Art Lives Series: Eduardo Chillida

Not Available

The fusion of modern aesthetics with Basque tradition in monumental works is what has made Chillida a legendary sculptor all over the world. Using wood, stone and iron, he created forms based on his surroundings, thus exposing their sculptural essence. Chillida even inspired the great Heidegger to write “Art and Space” which was published in 1969 and accompanied by 7 of the sculptor’s litho prints. This film shows Chillida at work, taking its viewers to towns like San Sebastián and Hernani. Alongside his major works, it also depicts the fascinating artist himself as he candidly philosophises on space, limits and materials.