Not Available

Art Lives Series: Marc Chagall

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    With lovers and violinists hovering overhead and unique colour compositions, Chagall advanced to the greatest art legend of the 20th century. Raised in a Jewish family in White Russia, painting took him out of the poverty-stricken, provincial limitations of his youth and brought him to the Parisian art world. Formed by the Jewish-Russian culture and the influence of the avant-garde in France, he was able to discover his own individual style. The film follows Chagall’s tracks from the viewpoint of an English artist. Starting in the Parisian artist colony “La Ruche”, he takes us on a voyage of discovery to Chagall’s fantastic and mysterious world.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images