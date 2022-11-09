Art Lives Series: Marc Chagall

Not Available

With lovers and violinists hovering overhead and unique colour compositions, Chagall advanced to the greatest art legend of the 20th century. Raised in a Jewish family in White Russia, painting took him out of the poverty-stricken, provincial limitations of his youth and brought him to the Parisian art world. Formed by the Jewish-Russian culture and the influence of the avant-garde in France, he was able to discover his own individual style. The film follows Chagall’s tracks from the viewpoint of an English artist. Starting in the Parisian artist colony “La Ruche”, he takes us on a voyage of discovery to Chagall’s fantastic and mysterious world.