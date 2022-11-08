Not Available

Art of Darkness is a feature documentary intimately profiling controversial painter and performance artist Bryan Lewis Saunders. Bryan is renowned for his commitment to producing a self portrait every day, which, to date, number well over 10,000. A complex individual with admitted psychopathic tendencies, Bryan narrates his dark, complex process and the experiences that have shaped him and how he uses art to help tame his inner demons. Bryan's famed 'drug series' of self portraits while under the influence of a variety of mind-altering substances, has made him an Internet sensation garnering a legion of loyal fans worldwide.