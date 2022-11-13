Not Available

Art of Deception

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ox Films

After uncovering the CIA’s ruthless master plan for world domination by gaining complete mind control over the entire population, top scientist Joseph Markham is ultimately left with a choice: save the lives of billions…or the life of his wife, who has been kidnapped, interrogated, and brutally tortured but continues to viciously fight for her life. As a nationwide manhunt ensues, deadly assassins pursue, and one man’s decision will determine the fate of the world. Art of Deception is about a fight for life, love and world dominance.

Cast

Images