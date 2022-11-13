Not Available

After uncovering the CIA’s ruthless master plan for world domination by gaining complete mind control over the entire population, top scientist Joseph Markham is ultimately left with a choice: save the lives of billions…or the life of his wife, who has been kidnapped, interrogated, and brutally tortured but continues to viciously fight for her life. As a nationwide manhunt ensues, deadly assassins pursue, and one man’s decision will determine the fate of the world. Art of Deception is about a fight for life, love and world dominance.