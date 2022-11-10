Art Of The Devil 3

Not Available

Years after teacher Panor's (Napakpapha Nakprasitte) affair with student Ta's (Namo Tongkumnerd) father led to the death of his mother, Daun (Paweena Chariffsakul), other family members use black magician Dis (Supakorn Kitsuwon) to shift Daun's soul into Panor's body. Things go wrong, and soon bloody havoc visits the family. Meanwhile, Dis pursues Panor's three-eyed devil, wanting to possess its powers himself in this gore-filled spine-chiller.