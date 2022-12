Not Available

Serge has purchased a very expensive modern work of art: a five-feet-by-four-feet painting of white diagonal lines on a white canvas. Marc cannot believe that a friend of his could possibly spend so much money on such a piece, and Yvan wants everyone to get along. Winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play, Art is a timely exploration of the complex layers of friendship and how even the closest friends can turn on one another.