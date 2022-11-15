Art Scene USA

Not Available

A look at painting, sculpture and the dance in the United States today, as represented by works of many of its best-known artists - Andrew Wyeth, Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, Robert Motherwell, Jackson Pollock, Ben Shahn, Jack Levine, Robert Indiana, Larry Poons, Alexander Calder, Marisol, Edward Keinholz, Larry Rivers, Claes Oldenburg, the Martha Graham Dancers, Merce Cunningham and Dance Company, the Alwin Nikolais Dance Company, the Once Group (a happening), etc.