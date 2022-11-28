Artax: Un Nuevo Comienzo

Not Available

Mariana is a woman who has dedicated her entire life to equine therapy that goes over the history of how she came to that. In her youth she lived a happy and prosperous life until a particular episode leads her to have to face millionaires debts. This situation can lead to being left homeless and especially without their horses, among which stands out Artax, the only being with which his son Bruno with Asperger's syndrome manages to have a special bond that helps him to cope with his life with harmony. Mariana must fight against wind and tide in this story of struggle and resilience sustained by the love of a mother and her son.