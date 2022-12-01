Not Available

After traveling across a wasteland of pestilence and famine in search of a mysterious object, a lone woman (Rachel Miller) finds refuge at Seven Bowls Tavern. It becomes apparent after sharing some drinks with a shadowy figure (Krys Bailey) that her arrival was not mere chance. As his stories about the Arte Factum unfold and draw her in, her presence at the tavern begins to attract the horsemen. One by one they ride in and fill Seven Bowls until she decides it’s time to bid them all adios. Wages of Cine presents an anthology of twelve tales that transverse space and time following a mysterious object known as the “Arte Factum”.