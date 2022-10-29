Not Available

Palm Springs resident and film and art legend Udo Kier is "arteholic". He lives, breathes and makes art and at times he is even a living art piece. In this playful docu-fiction, we follow Udo on a road trip through famous museums in Frankfurt, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen and Berlin, and eavesdrop as he chats with artists including Marcel Odenbach, Rosemarie Trockel, Jonathan Meese and Tobias Rehberger and filmmakers such as Nicolette Krebitz and Lars von Trier. Boasting a filmography of more than 200 works, Kier's career is full of daring choices; parts in which he leaves a lasting impression. - http://www.traileraddict.com/arteholic/foreign-trailer