Artem and Lilya - husband and wife. They are children of famous scientists, like me. We were born in the Academgorodok in the USSR - the new Atlantis, built by our parents in the 50s. Having met each other in Russia after many years, being citizens of completely different worlds, we decided to spend a vacation together. But a serious thought about a possible nuclear strike on our hometown made adjustments to this trip. And changed our lives. That was in 2014.