Join Arthur and his pals in this fun-filled animated series based on Marc Brown's best-selling children's books. This video includes three adventures: "Arthur vs. the Very Mean Crossing Guard," in which Arthur andt he Brain get bullied by a crossing guard; "Buster Makes the Grade," in which class clown Buster faces the prospect of repeating third grade; and "D.W., All Fired Up," in which D.W. refuses to take part in her preschool's fire drill.