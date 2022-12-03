Article 58/4

Not Available

In this documentary, film-maker Pinchas Schatz sets out to determine the fate of his grandfather, a Zionist leader in the former Soviet republic of Estonia between the two world wars. Accompanied by his mother, Margalit, (his grandfather's daughter), they journey back to Estonia where in the summer of 1995, K.G.B. archives and secret files relating to the case were made public. From these and the new testimonies of other witnesses, they are able to piece together a largely unknown chapter in the tragic annals of the Zionist movement in the former Soviet Union, and, more personally, the official verdict against his grandfather for "trying to establish a Bourgeois-Jewish State in Palestine with the assistance of the Capitalist countries.