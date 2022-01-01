Dr. Richard Sturgess leads a team of compassionate doctors at a veteran's hospital. Along with Drs. Morgan, Handleman and Van Dorn, he fights to deliver adequate care to needy veterans in the face of funding cuts and a corrupt administration. To succeed, the staff may have to bend the rules and circumvent the villainous "Article 99," a bureaucratic loophole that prevents veterans from receiving the benefits they deserve.
|Ray Liotta
|Dr. Richard Sturgess
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Dr. Peter Morgan
|Forest Whitaker
|Dr. Sid Handleman
|Lea Thompson
|Dr. Robin Van Dorn
|John C. McGinley
|Dr. Rudy Bobrick
|John Mahoney
|Dr. Henry Dreyfoos
View Full Cast >