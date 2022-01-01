1992

Article 99

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 12th, 1992

Studio

Orion Pictures

Dr. Richard Sturgess leads a team of compassionate doctors at a veteran's hospital. Along with Drs. Morgan, Handleman and Van Dorn, he fights to deliver adequate care to needy veterans in the face of funding cuts and a corrupt administration. To succeed, the staff may have to bend the rules and circumvent the villainous "Article 99," a bureaucratic loophole that prevents veterans from receiving the benefits they deserve.

Cast

Ray LiottaDr. Richard Sturgess
Kiefer SutherlandDr. Peter Morgan
Forest WhitakerDr. Sid Handleman
Lea ThompsonDr. Robin Van Dorn
John C. McGinleyDr. Rudy Bobrick
John MahoneyDr. Henry Dreyfoos

View Full Cast >

Images