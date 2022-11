Not Available

What happens when 11 world-renowned avant-garde artists are invited to a luxurious resort in the Adriatic where they can do nothing but rest? Attila Csernik (Serbia), Radomir Damnjanović Damnjan (Serbia), Željko Kipke (Croatia), Ivan Kožarić (Croatia), Vlado Martek (Croatia), Era Milivojević (Serbia), Romelo Pervolovici (Romania), Pinczehely Sandor (Hungary), Balint Szombathy (Hungary), Janos Sugar (Hungary) and Ilija Šoškić (Montenegro) are still in full artistic sway.