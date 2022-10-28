1955

Artists and Models

  • Comedy
  • Music

Release Date

November 6th, 1955

Studio

Paramount

Eugene and Rick are two struggling artists who share apartment. However, Rick has problems with that, because Eugene is obsessed with pulp fiction comic books and has nightmares because of that. However, Rick soon finds that those nightmares could be excellent material for writing his own comic books.

Cast

Jerry LewisEugene Fullstack
Shirley MacLaineBessie Sparrowbush
Dorothy MaloneAbigail 'Abby' Parker
Eddie MayehoffMr. Murdock
Eva GaborMrs. Curtis
Anita EkbergAnita

