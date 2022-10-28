Artists and Models

Eugene and Rick are two struggling artists who share apartment. However, Rick has problems with that, because Eugene is obsessed with pulp fiction comic books and has nightmares because of that. However, Rick soon finds that those nightmares could be excellent material for writing his own comic books.
|Jerry Lewis
|Eugene Fullstack
|Shirley MacLaine
|Bessie Sparrowbush
|Dorothy Malone
|Abigail 'Abby' Parker
|Eddie Mayehoff
|Mr. Murdock
|Eva Gabor
|Mrs. Curtis
|Anita Ekberg
|Anita
