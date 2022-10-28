Arts Exit: Saving the Creative Kid

Not Available

Arts Exit is a documentary film about the importance of arts education in public schools. Showcasing the surprising lack of arts education in Portland schools in recent years and the future of arts education with the passage of the arts tax in Portland, Oregon. Arts Exit documentary looks deeply into these issues, exploring questions and searching for answers. The film features local Portland artist documenting musicians, painters, actors, dancers, and art representatives; showcasing the lives of local students as they navigate their arts education.