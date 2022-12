Not Available

Taisto does not prosper at school. To make up the absense from art classes, he must shoot a short film. Taisto is interested in Eeva, and he asks her to be the star of the film. Eeva is fascinated by the dark mind of Taisto and agrees to Taisto's request. But Taisto's and Eeva's images of each other are in a clash with the reality and they end up into ineluctable conflict.