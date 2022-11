Not Available

Adetutu faces many responsibilities. She must juggle her role as Arugba (the virgin) in the annual community festival with her studies at the university. She must also care for an ailing and grieving friend. Other plot points include Adejare, a demanding king, Adetutu's blossoming musical career, and her growing fondness for a gifted artist named Makinwa which places a strain on Adutu's relationship with the other members of her all female musical group.