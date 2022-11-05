Not Available

Arunachalam starring by rajinikanth and soundarya. Rajnikanth finds himself to be an orphan by interval. He goes out of the village. He goes to Madras where he meets Janakaraj, who gives him a job. By some magical situation Rajni discovers himself to be a son of a (dead) millionaire - through Visu.Visu is the guardian of Rajni's father's trust. If Rajni wants his inheritance, he has to follow certain rules. He can get an inheritance of billion if he can spend 0 million in a month. The conditions are: no contributions to charities, not to own any assets at the end of the...