Arus el-Jaleel

78 year old Fatma Hawari was a recently engaged young woman in 1948, when her village was bombed by Zionist forces during the Nakba. Found buried beneath the rubble with her lower body paralyzed, she sent her fiancé away and remained alone in a wheel chair, living in what became Israel. Every once in a while, she would take out the wedding dress she never wore. Then, over ten years ago, a man arrived in the village and asked for her forgiveness he was the pilot who had bombed her house. Unable to forgive, she sent him away, later to learn that he was Abe Nathan, better known as an Israeli peace activist. Years later, told by Israel that she is ineligible for war casualty compensation, as only “Arabs” could have caused her injuries, Fatma decides to trace Nathan, and ask him to confirm in writing that he had indeed bombed her home and family.