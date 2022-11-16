Not Available

Arvo Pärt: And Then Came the Evening and the Morning

This documentary shows Arvo Pärt at home with his family and working in his study. He is interviewed/provides voiceover in Estonian/Russian with subtitled English translations. Concert rehearsals (The Hilliard Ensemble/ Western Wind Choir/Paul Hillier) (unknown Finnish choir & orchestra/Eri Klas) and a studio session (Arvo Pärt: Yamaha DX7 keyboard, Jan Garbarek: tenor saxophone & Manfred Eicher: engineer) for the unreleased recording of what is reputedly Aetos are shown. Also a few minutes of the Kremer/Grindenko/Schnittke /Sondeckis Tabula Rasa performance is shown which would lead one to think that there is a complete video recording of that as well as the WDR Radio recording used for the ECM release. The tone of the documentary alternates from serious interviews/work to humorous scenes of Pärt clowning around and German "man on the street" interviews with people being asked "Who is Arvo Pärt?". Overall, a fascinating view into Pärt's work and lifestyle. - Alan Teder

