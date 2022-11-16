Arwah Noni Belanda

Not Available

In Batavia in 1834 lived Hellen Van Stolch. Hellen was the only daughter of a Dutch-German landlord who had a large plantation: Jacob Van Stolch. The tragic story that she experienced made her spirit remain detained in earth until now, One day her story is present in the subconscious world of Sarah Astari, a novelist who is working on a horror story. At first Sarah does not know the dimension friction. She only considers it a nightmare, but then everything change when terror after terror is carried out by the spirit of Hellen Van Stolch against Sarah and her family.