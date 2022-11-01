Aryan: Unbreakable

Not Available

Aryan is the college champion in boxing. He is training under Ranveer Singh in order to achieve his dream: winning the national championship. His girlfriend Neha supports him unconditionally and he relies heavily upon her. However, after his life turns unexpectedly into another direction, he gives up boxing and marries instead. He becomes a father and takes up a job as a sports commentator. Despite this, he is not happy. When Ranveer Singh offers him a chance to get back into the ring, Aryan accepts. However, his wife leaves him and he start his journey to reattain is dream and his love.