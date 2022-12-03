As a Matter of Black

Not Available

Adrienne Hood became an activist after her son was killed in a highly controversial shooting with Columbus Police. After seeing the healing capabilities of master artist Richard "Duarte" Brown, Adrienne and Duarte hosted a private night of healing through art for families grieving the loss of their loved ones. Ohio State graduate of the Arts Francesca Miller discusses her contribution of murals to the #artunitescolumbus campaign while activist Stacey Little speaks on the removal of Christopher Columbus statues.