As Aventuras de Paulinho Mixaria - No Rincão Dos Loco Sorto

Mixaria is a bachelor who lives in the “Loco Sorto” corner and is looking for a wife. His quiet routine takes on an air of adventure when he discovers that the seven daughters of Senhor Delicado (Barbudo Farrista) are moving there. Until the day of the fair where he meets the girls, Mixaria has incredible encounters with real crazy people like the “Non-Mayor” (André Damasceno), a rascal (Renato Borghetti) and his neighbor (Gaúcho da Fronteira). However the search for Mixaria is not for any wife, the suitor needs to know how to cook and a series of surprises awaits you in this search.