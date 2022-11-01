Not Available

As Bodas de Deus

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gemini Films

All seems lost. And then, in an old, lonely and icy park two shadowy figures meet: those of Deus and a Messenger from God. The Messenger gives the crook (the temporary state of poor João de Deus) a suitcase stuffed with money. His mission accomplished, the Messenger leaves. João counts the bank notes. The silent waters of a nearby lake are disturbed when a heavy object plunges in. João goes to see what is happening. A young girl (Joana) is drowning. João throws himself into the water and carries the unconscious Joana off to a convent (Capucines?). How Responsible! João de Deus returns to the park to recover the case and its precious contents: happily, nothing has been touched...

Cast

Rita DurãoJoana de Deus
João César MonteiroJoão de Deus
Joana AzevedoElena Gombrowicz
José AirosaOmar Raschid
Manuela de FreitasSister Bernarda
Luís Miguel CintraGod's Messenger

