Not Available

Since childhood, Isabel remembers her mother's recurring request: to be cremated. And now that the day has come, with her husband Daniel at her side, it is the mother's voice that she hears, which surprises her because the mother is there, in the urn, about to be cremated, as she always wanted. And since then, she has been making herself heard, accompanied by a letter left in her will, with precise instructions, which, being drastic, may end Isabel's marriage.