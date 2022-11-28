As Crônicas de Xaropinho -O filme

Not Available

Luis Sandei is an actor, director and professor of interpretation, Post Graduate in Performing Arts at FPA (Faculdade Paulista de Artes) and Graduated in "Full Degree in Theater – Art / Education" by UNISO (University of Sorocaba). He participated in 41 theatrical shows, 4 commercials, 4 films and 2 novels. He received two Awards at the Mapa Cultural Paulista, in addition to six honorable mentions from the City Council, a tribute this week to Cornélio Pires and the Curuçá Medal from the City Council. He is the creator of the Tietê Theater Exhibition and creator and director of the Passion of Christ Tietê. He is currently the protagonist of Rede TV's Super Papo program, is in the Renault commercial and shows in Brazil with Professor Givanildo da Praça é Nossa and with Xaropinho from Programa do Ratinho (SBT), he is also in the film "Crronicles of Xaropinho" , which opens in June 2011 in theaters.