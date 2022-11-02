Así es la vida...

Not Available

Based on the Greek tragedy MEDEA, this is a present day Mexican version, set in the seediest possible milieu of Mexico City. A woman abandoned by her husband, is thrown out of her apartment by her landlord - who is also her husband's new father-in-law. She is also about to lose custody of her two children to her husband, a low-life, second-rate boxer and opportunist. With the help of her godmother, she plans to take revenge on her husband.