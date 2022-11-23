As Falésias

Not Available

In the conversation of land of sea, the cliffs are the manifestation of the solid. The first proof, the dermis. These rocks of grandeur, protean sung and cursed by sea-farers, fishermen and many a fortune hunter. The cliffs encompass both a feminine beauty and masculine aggression. Their many shapes, lines and forms are wales, distant memories from scuffling with the winds, the breakers, the rain, the sun, and the storms. “I wake up from Zannone, but the sea, cupping this feeble rock, is still washing through my dreams each night. No matter what shore I reach.”