2001

As Far As My Feet Will Carry Me

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 26th, 2001

Studio

B & C Filmproduktion

The German soldier Clemens Forel - determined to be reunited with his beloved family - makes a dramatic escape through bitter cold winters, desolate landscapes, and life threatening ventures from a Siberian labor camp after World War II. 8000 miles and three endless years of uncertainty later, he is finally about to reach his destination...An edge of your seat drama that celebrates the power of the human spirit and the force of will, while inspired and impowered by love.

Cast

Michael MendlDr. Heinz Stauffer
Anatoliy KotenyovOberleutnant Kamenev
Irina PantaevaIrina
Iris BöhmKathrin Forell
Hans Peter HallwachsOnkel Baudrexel
Hans-Uwe BauerLeibrecht

