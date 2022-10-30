As He Sleeps

Not Available

In sickness and in health, should marriage really be an unconditional partnership that should never be broken? Christina, in her 30's, is married to Hector, a husband who's paralyzed and therefore physically incompetent to consummate their marriage. She wants to liberate herself from a sexless union. Her needs as a woman are unfulfilled. But her love for Hector, and her commitment to him coupled with the dictates of her faith and marital vows, and her sympathy and care for her husband keeps her in "cage of marriage," where she suffers in melancholic solitude, yet contemplates on freedom and rediscovering her true worth. - Written by Lilit Reyes