As I Lay Dying

After having a weird dream of drowning in water, Thanh went to a psychic, who performed spirit medium ritual, to get answers. The psychic gave Thanh a gold Buddha necklace for protection and asked her to come along with him to a temple to pray for blessings. On the way there, Thanh saw a young girl of 10-12 years old, seemingly a ghost haunting her. She also had another dream in which she was a film director and in the film, the psychic was the male lead named Nam and the ghost was the female lead named Trang...