Bonus DVD for the album Awakened by As I Lay Dying. 1. Making of Awakened 2. I Never Wanted (music video) 3. Parallels (music video) 4. Anodyne Sea (music video) 5. Behind the scenes of "Anodyne Sea" video shoot 6. Electric Eye (Judas Priest cover, music video) 7. Paralyzed (lyric video) 8. Cauterize (lyric video)